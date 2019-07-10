Clinton's boil-water advisory that lasted over a week has been lifted.
Jason Head, a water consultant for East Feliciana Parish, said the Clinton boil advisory was rescinded Wednesday afternoon after the submitted samples came back negative.
The update comes after the latest inspection of Clinton's water tower revealed a missing screen that could have potentially exposed the town's water supply to contaminants.
A temporary screen was put in place, Head said, but in the meantime the town was placed under a precautionary boil notice, which was in effect for more than a week.