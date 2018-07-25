It doesn’t matter if it’s spelled Stirling or Sterling: Descendants from Wakefield plantation are invited to a Sterling Family reunion Saturday and Sunday. Hosts said they are anticipating around 300 people from across the country will gather in Baton Rouge.
Many of the Sterlings are connected to Wakefield plantation and are descendants of Col. Lewis Sterling Jr. and of several plantation slaves. The event will include Rucker relatives.
“Our goal is to bring peace, unity, and healing to the city, within our family, those black and white, honor our elders, and teach our children about their history,” Alisha Cole said.
Activities include:
Saturday
9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.: Balloon release and memorial for Alton Sterling at Triple S Mart
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Picnic at Greenwood Park in Baker
Sunday
9 a.m.: Church service at Oasis Christian Church in Baton Rouge
3 p.m. Visit to Rosedown Plantation, where some of the ancestors were slaves
Dionne Ford said, “The Sterling roots in Louisiana go back to the early 1800s and can be traced to Africa through one enslaved ancestor, Barika. Barika and others enslaved on the Wakefield plantation in St. Francisville were the subject of the book 'The Black Family in Slavery and Freedom,' which argued that slavery did not dull the importance of family.”