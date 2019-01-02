LSU announced its December honors lists.

Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned GPAs of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll.

Undergraduate students who earned GPAs of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.

East Feliciana Parish

DEAN'S LIST

College of Art & Design

Mallory Anne Charlet, Jackson.

College of Human Sciences & Education

Casey Charln Landreneau, Slaughter.

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Alden Joseph Ceasar, Clinton; Helen Margaret Martin, Clinton; Alexis Renee Saizon-Cowley, Ethel; and Rebekah Leigh Willoughby, Ethel.

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Natheyon Dehondra Taylor Jr., Clinton.

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Ashley Elaine Adams, Slaughter.

Manship School of Mass Communication

Luke B. Troth, Jackson.

PRESIDENT'S HONOR ROLL

College of Human Sciences & Education

Anna Marie Rabalais, Jackson.

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Katherine Anne Deville, Clinton.

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Ivy Victoria Holladay, Clinton.

University College Center for Freshman Year

Daren Douglas Garner, Norwood; and Chase Daniel Robinson, Slaughter .

West Feliciana Parish

DEAN'S LIST

College of Agriculture

Paige Elizabeth Goff, St. Francisville.

College of Engineering

Abigail Anne Crabtree, St. Francisville.

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Skyller D Castello, St. Francisville.

Manship School of Mass Communication

Jordan Taylor Percy, St. Francisville; and Zoe Lane Williamson, St. Francisville.

University College Center for Advising & Counseling

Caroline Grace Sparks, St. Francisville.

University College Center for Freshman Year

James Barrow Clement, St. Francisville; Aaryana Shante Jones, St. Francisville; and Aaron Benjamin Wilson, St. Francisville.

PRESIDENT'S HONOR ROLL

College of Engineering

Kyle Andrew Sellers, St. Francisville.

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Lindsey Nicole Achord, St. Francisville; and Ashlynn Victoria Buzbee, St. Francisville.

University College Center for Freshman Year

Hope Ashleigh Coleman, St. Francisville; Olivia G. Lowe, St. Francisville.

