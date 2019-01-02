LSU announced its December honors lists.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned GPAs of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll.
Undergraduate students who earned GPAs of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.
East Feliciana Parish
DEAN'S LIST
College of Art & Design
Mallory Anne Charlet, Jackson.
College of Human Sciences & Education
Casey Charln Landreneau, Slaughter.
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Alden Joseph Ceasar, Clinton; Helen Margaret Martin, Clinton; Alexis Renee Saizon-Cowley, Ethel; and Rebekah Leigh Willoughby, Ethel.
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Natheyon Dehondra Taylor Jr., Clinton.
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Ashley Elaine Adams, Slaughter.
Manship School of Mass Communication
Luke B. Troth, Jackson.
PRESIDENT'S HONOR ROLL
College of Human Sciences & Education
Anna Marie Rabalais, Jackson.
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Katherine Anne Deville, Clinton.
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Ivy Victoria Holladay, Clinton.
University College Center for Freshman Year
Daren Douglas Garner, Norwood; and Chase Daniel Robinson, Slaughter .
West Feliciana Parish
DEAN'S LIST
College of Agriculture
Paige Elizabeth Goff, St. Francisville.
College of Engineering
Abigail Anne Crabtree, St. Francisville.
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Skyller D Castello, St. Francisville.
Manship School of Mass Communication
Jordan Taylor Percy, St. Francisville; and Zoe Lane Williamson, St. Francisville.
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Caroline Grace Sparks, St. Francisville.
University College Center for Freshman Year
James Barrow Clement, St. Francisville; Aaryana Shante Jones, St. Francisville; and Aaron Benjamin Wilson, St. Francisville.
PRESIDENT'S HONOR ROLL
College of Engineering
Kyle Andrew Sellers, St. Francisville.
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Lindsey Nicole Achord, St. Francisville; and Ashlynn Victoria Buzbee, St. Francisville.
University College Center for Freshman Year
Hope Ashleigh Coleman, St. Francisville; Olivia G. Lowe, St. Francisville.