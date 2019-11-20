Thursday

Menu: Hot dog with chili on a wheat bun, creamed and whole corn, coleslaw, pineapple

Devotional Tune: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana Council on Aging

Friday

Menu: Baked bone-in chicken with gravy, candied sweet potatoes, Normandy blend vegetables, dinner roll, oatmeal raisin cookie

Exercise Class/Blood Pressure Checks: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Movie: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Beef patty with pepper and onion gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner roll, fudge brownie snack cake

Exercise Class/Birthday Party: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: Sausage and pinto beans with rice, seasoned turnip greens, pickled beets, cornbread, margarine, mandarin oranges

Serving: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: Thanksgiving Special — Sliced roast turkey/gravy, cornbread dressing, southern green beans, cranberry juice/jellied cranberry sauce, dinner roll, carrot cake

Serving: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Nov. 28

Centers closed for Thanksgiving.

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

