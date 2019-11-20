Thursday
Menu: Hot dog with chili on a wheat bun, creamed and whole corn, coleslaw, pineapple
Devotional Tune: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana Council on Aging
Friday
Menu: Baked bone-in chicken with gravy, candied sweet potatoes, Normandy blend vegetables, dinner roll, oatmeal raisin cookie
Exercise Class/Blood Pressure Checks: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Movie: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Beef patty with pepper and onion gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner roll, fudge brownie snack cake
Exercise Class/Birthday Party: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Sausage and pinto beans with rice, seasoned turnip greens, pickled beets, cornbread, margarine, mandarin oranges
Serving: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Thanksgiving Special — Sliced roast turkey/gravy, cornbread dressing, southern green beans, cranberry juice/jellied cranberry sauce, dinner roll, carrot cake
Serving: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Nov. 28
Centers closed for Thanksgiving.
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.