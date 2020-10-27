In addition to voting early or on Nov. 3 for candidates and issues of national and statewide importance, voters in the Felicianas’ two parish seats also will choose their municipal officers for four-year terms.
In St. Francisville, Mayor Billy D’Aquilla is bowing out after 48 years of public service, and two people are vying to take over the reins of town government. Former Alderman Robert “Bobee” Leake faces current Alderwoman Susanne “Susie” Tully on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Alderwoman Gigi Robertson won another term on the Board of Aldermen when no one qualified against her for the Section 1 seat.
Six candidates are vying for the four Section 2 at-large seats: incumbents Abby Temple Cochran and Rucker Leake and Andrew “Andy” D’Aquilla, the mayor’s son; Andy Green, Elbert “Butch” Jones and Al Lemoine.
West Feliciana Parish voters also may cast ballots for constable of the parishwide Justice of the Peace Court, with incumbent Ronnie Bourgeois facing Michael Dedon.
In East Feliciana Parish, incumbent Mark Kemp is opposed by DeQuincey Matthews in the Clinton mayor’s race. Kemp was appointed interim mayor after Mayor Lori Ann Bell resigned in November 2019.
Bell pleaded "no contest" to a reduced misdemeanor charge of illegally incurring public debt without state Bond Commission approval in connection with leasing four Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicles.
Eleven candidates are running for the five at-large seats on the Clinton Board of Aldermen, including incumbents Johnny Beauchamp, Bart Blackledge, Mary Dunaway, Darren Matthews and Kim Young.
Also seeking a seat are Janice Bertrece, Bradley Chaney, Robert Flowers, Dayshawn Harris, Tommie J. King and Lisa Davis Washington.
East Feliciana Parish also has one other special election on some ballots, the selection of a juror to represent District 2 on the parish Police Jury. Longtime Juror Edward L. Brooks Sr. began his eighth term in January, but died in April after contracting COVID-19.
His widow, Queenola Brooks, is serving an interim appointment, but did not qualify to run for the remainder of the term.
Running for the seat are Dexter Armstead, Catherine Davis, Ronald Johnson and Willie “BJ” Sims Jr.