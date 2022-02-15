Jeffrey Gardner assumes the Feliciana Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisor seat formerly held by West Feliciana Parish landowner and entrepreneur John Patrick.
Gardner is a lifelong resident of Clinton, and a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University. He serves as East Feliciana Parish Tax Assessor, an elected position he has held since 2012, when he followed in the footsteps of predecessor H.T. "Bubby" Jackson. Gardner worked for the late Jackson beginning in 1999 and served as chief deputy assessor from 2004 through 2012.
He is in large part responsible for modernizing the parish Assessor's Office, a news release said. He is a farmer and landowner, as well as being a Certified State Deputy Assessor with continuing education through the International Association of Assessing Officers. He is also a state-certified residential appraiser, North American master appraiser and licensed real estate appraiser.
Gardner is married to Traci Gardner and they are the parents of two young men, Garrett and Greer Gardner. The Gardners are members of Feliciana Baptist Church and he works on various community service projects to better the Felicianas.