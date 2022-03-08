Here's the schedule for the East Feliciana Council on Aging, at 11102 Bank St., Clinton.
Wednesday, March 9
Devotional talk: 11:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, March 10
Bingo: 10:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Friday, March 11
Tai chi class: 10:45 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Tai chi class: noon
Monday, March 12
Tai chi class: 10:45 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Tai chi class: noon
Tuesday, March 13
Bingo: 10:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Transportation
Transportation is provided to all residents of East Feliciana Parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age that needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.