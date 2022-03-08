Here's the schedule for the East Feliciana Council on Aging, at 11102 Bank St., Clinton.

Wednesday, March 9

Devotional talk: 11:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, March 10

Bingo: 10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Friday, March 11

Tai chi class: 10:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Tai chi class: noon

Monday, March 12

Tai chi class: 10:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Tai chi class: noon

Tuesday, March 13

Bingo: 10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Transportation 

Transportation is provided to all residents of East Feliciana Parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age that needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.