Baton Rouge Community College held its fall 2018 commencement Dec. 14 in the Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Mid City. Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Co., delivered the keynote address.
Graduates included:
Business and Social Sciences
Associate of Arts/Louisiana transfer in criminal justice
Jackson: David Grant Etienne Knochenmus
Associate of Arts/Louisiana transfer in social sciences
St. Francisville: Corey Glenis Havard, Juneann A. Walker
Associate of Applied Science in construction management
St. Francisville: Mary Kathryn Doucet
Slaughter: Tyler Joseph LeJeune
Associate of Science in business
St. Francisville: Riley Lynn Breeden
Ethel: Alexandra K. Carter
Jackson: Shirley Lee Green
Liberal Arts
Associate of Arts in liberal arts studio arts
St. Francisville: Gabrielle Leigh Eschete
Nursing & Allied Health
Associate of Science in nursing
Jackson: Lucinda Louise Kent
Ethel: Megan Noel Picard
Certificate of Technical Studies, medical assistant
Gloster, Mississippi: Brittany M. Anderson
Jackson: Kerneisha Hawkins, Becky L. Peters
Ethel: Kimberly Rogers
Certificate of Technical Studies, pharmacy technician
Slaughter: Ciara R. Shoemaker
Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics
Associate of Applied Science in process technology
St. Francisville: Dedric Cobb, Patrick Michael McDaniel
Associate of Science in general science
Jackson: Kaylor M. Scott
Transportation Technology
Certificate of Technical Studies in aviation maintenance technology: airframe
Slaughter: Luke Austin Landreneau