Baton Rouge Community College held its fall 2018 commencement Dec. 14 in the Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Mid City. Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Co., delivered the keynote address.

Graduates included:

Business and Social Sciences

Associate of Arts/Louisiana transfer in criminal justice

Jackson: David Grant Etienne Knochenmus

Associate of Arts/Louisiana transfer in social sciences

St. Francisville: Corey Glenis Havard, Juneann A. Walker

Associate of Applied Science in construction management

St. Francisville: Mary Kathryn Doucet

Slaughter: Tyler Joseph LeJeune

Associate of Science in business

St. Francisville: Riley Lynn Breeden

Ethel: Alexandra K. Carter

Jackson: Shirley Lee Green

Liberal Arts

Associate of Arts in liberal arts studio arts

St. Francisville: Gabrielle Leigh Eschete

Nursing & Allied Health

Associate of Science in nursing

Jackson: Lucinda Louise Kent

Ethel: Megan Noel Picard

Certificate of Technical Studies, medical assistant

Gloster, Mississippi: Brittany M. Anderson

Jackson: Kerneisha Hawkins, Becky L. Peters

Ethel: Kimberly Rogers

Certificate of Technical Studies, pharmacy technician

Slaughter: Ciara R. Shoemaker

Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics

Associate of Applied Science in process technology

St. Francisville: Dedric Cobb, Patrick Michael McDaniel

Associate of Science in general science

Jackson: Kaylor M. Scott

Transportation Technology

Certificate of Technical Studies in aviation maintenance technology: airframe

Slaughter: Luke Austin Landreneau

View comments