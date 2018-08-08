The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is cautioning deer hunters about the use of deer urine lures because of the potential these products could contain chronic wasting disease.
The disease is a neurodegenerative disease found in most deer species, including moose, elk, mule deer and white-tailed deer, a news release said. It is infectious and always fatal.
The disease has not been discovered in Louisiana but has been in 25 states including Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi.
Urine production and sale is not regulated by any state or federal agency. The production of these lures includes collecting urine through grates at captive cervid facilities. That allows mixing with saliva and feces, which typically have a higher chronic wasting disease prion content than urine. The disease prion is shed by infected animals through saliva, feces, urine, blood, antler velvet and decomposing carcasses.
Wildlife and Fisheries veterinarian Dr. Jim LaCour said there is no way to guarantee deer urine lure products do not contain the deadly disease. “There is no rapid, cost-effective test to determine if commercial urine contains prions,’’ LaCour said.
Seven states have banned the use of deer urine lures, including Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Virginia.
The Wildlife and Fisheries Department worked with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission in 2017 to implement a carcass importation ban, a viable step in preventing the disease from entering the state via infected carcasses.
When the disease was discovered in a Mississippi deer near the Louisiana border in January, the commission enacted a feeding ban to minimize commingling of animals at feeder locations in parishes nearest to the discovery, including East Carroll, Madison and Tensas. Although that ban was rescinded in June, the department encourages hunters not to utilize supplemental feeds for hunting as this increases the chance of spreading diseases among animals using bait stations.
Wildlife and Fisheries continues cooperative discussions with other state and federal agencies in the fight against the disease and to prevent it from entering the state.
Deer infected with chronic wasting disease can spread the disease even before symptoms develop. It can take one to two years for infected animals to become symptomatic. When symptoms appear, they can include emaciation, lethargy, abnormal behavior and loss of bodily functions. Other signs include excessive salivation, loss of appetite, progressive weight loss, excessive thirst and urination, teeth grinding and drooping ears.