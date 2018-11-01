CLINTON — The Board of Aldermen tried to get answers Thursday about the town's muddled financial picture, but many questions went unanswered because Mayor Lori Ann Bell boycotted the special session.
Tim Butler, the town's accountant, said the municipal government has a number of outstanding bills, but it managed to make Friday's payroll, pay approximately $30,000 in unpaid federal income withholding taxes through September, and pay $6,000 in state withholding taxes.
The town owes about $20,000 more to the federal government, Butler said. The payments made Wednesday came after the town received a $27,500 check from Entergy Corp. for its franchise fees.
After Wednesday's payments, the town had about $5,000 in its general and utility funds, Butler said.
Bell said in a letter she did not consider the "emergency/special meeting" legal because the agenda items are "general and too vague and do not pertain to any emergency."
The letter also says most of the items should have been reviewed by the Finance Committee before they appeared on the general agenda.
Bell also said she had not had the opportunity to gather any documents concerning many of the agenda items, but she said she would be prepared to present the documents at the town's regular Nov. 13 meeting.
After a police officer delivered the letter to Town Attorney Charles Griffin, board members briefly huddled with their legal adviser to discuss the development.
"We're through with this. We're not playing no more," Alderman Johnny Beauchamp said as board members carried through with plans to convene the meeting regardless of Bell's presence.
Mayor Pro Tem Darren Matthews presided, and Alderwoman Mary Dunaway took the minutes in the absence of Town Clerk Anjanetha Shropshire.
Bell, who faces criminal charges in connection with the lease of four Chevrolet Tahoe police cars without board approval, came under fire from aldermen and some of the dozen spectators in the meeting.
Alderman Mark Kemp called Bell's sharing of financial information "transparency with a veil," while members of the audience discussed the procedure for recalling the mayor.
"It's hard being on the board and not knowing what's going on," Dunaway said.
During a discussion on the need for board members to have detailed financial information, Matthews said, "We've asked for this, and they won't release it."
The meeting was the first held outside of the town hall since the board approved an ordinance setting all November and December regular or special meetings at the fire station to give more residents a chance to attend.
The town hall's legal seating capacity is 38 persons, but the fire station is much larger.
At the October meeting, Bell hinted she might veto the ordinance, but Dunaway said she did not act within 10 days after receiving it from the clerk and the ordinance took effect regardless of whether she signed it.
The aldermen were unable to get clear answers on how many personnel cuts have been made, if employee payroll deductions for vision and dental insurance have been forwarded to the insurance companies, whether town cell phones have been cut off for nonpayment, and whether the town's maintenance superintendent has resigned.
Police Chief Fred Dunn resigned after he and Bell were arrested last month, but board members said they should know if the town has someone certified to operate the water and gas systems.
In connection with the Tahoe leases, the board approved a resolution authorizing Griffin to proceed with a plan to sell the vehicles to the city of Zachary to avoid litigation over the board's action to cancel the leases.