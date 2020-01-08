CLINTON — Employees of PacTec Inc., of Clinton, wrapped up their yearlong charitable fundraising efforts for 2019 by making a $2,000 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Funds were mainly raised by donating in order to dress casually on dedicated days. Mike Schilling, PacTec Inc. president/CEO, declared he would match dollar-for-dollar what employees contributed, enabling his team’s donations to have an even greater impact.
The staff voted for St. Jude as its charity this year due to the impact it has on young children nationwide. “St. Jude means a great deal to us, especially because several local children in our area have benefited from their services,” said Trey Castleberry, marketing director at PacTec Inc.
The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family's ability to pay. Unlike any other hospital, the majority of St. Jude funding comes from individual contributions.