Want to be a strong woman?
For women interested in becoming stronger and healthier or looking for a new fitness routine, the Strong Women program is available in West Feliciana Parish.
A six-week session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks and Recreation Department starting Sept. 4 through Oct. 12. Morning and evening classes will be available — Tuesday and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday and Fridays at 8:15 a.m. The morning classes are followed by optional floor sessions which focus on core muscles. Classes will take place at the West Feliciana Community Center on La. 965.
For information on the Strong Women program and how to get involved, contact instructor Pam Myers at (225) 721-0877 or sagittar@bellsouth.net; or call the West Feliciana Parks and Recreation Department at (225) 784-8447.
Jackson Elementary information
In its most recent newsletter, Jackson Elementary reminded parents of several upcoming items.
- The school's Community & Family Open House is 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23. Organizations will have information about resources available in the school and community.
- Shirt orders for spirit and embroidered uniform shirts are due Friday.
- Remember to fill out all the forms and pay the $15 supply fee for your students. Contact the school office if you need help completing the forms.
- Girls in third through fifth grades who are interested in Girls on the Run should pick up an application and return it as soon as possible.
Fall sports sign up open
West Feliciana Sports and Recreation reminds parents it is time to register their children for fall sports, including flag football for ages 5 to 12 and soccer for ages 4 to 13. Register in the office or by phone (225) 784-8447 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, or online at apm.activecommunities.com/wfparksandrec/Activity_Search.
Hunter safety course set
A Hunter Safety Course, sponsored by the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept 8 and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Jackson Civic Center, 2084 La. 10. Participants must attend both days. Contact the District Attorney’s Office at (225) 683-8563 to register. Seating is limited.
Mark the calendar
- Aug. 31-Sept. 2: The Istrouma Area Council will hold the "Forged in Fire" Camporee at Camp Avondale.
- Sept. 14: Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation's Golf Tournament
- Sept. 15: The Feliciana Wildlife Festival will be at the Bob R. Jones Idlewild Experiment Station.
- October: Angola Rodeo tickets are on sale for the fall event. Visit angolarodeo.com to purchase tickets and learn what items can be brought onto the grounds.
- Oct. 27-28: Yellow Leaf Arts Festival, Parker Park, St. Francisville
- Nov. 11: Ninth annual Harvest in the Hills at Greenwood Plantation in St. Francisville