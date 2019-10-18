The East Feliciana sheriff's deputy responsible for the recent shooting death of a man outside an Ethel convenience store didn't mean to discharge his weapon during a struggle with the suspected burglar, who was fleeing the scene after stealing a raw chicken, officials said Friday.
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis announced during a Friday press conference that evidence has revealed the shooting was accidental. He said the officer had unholstered his gun and fired a shot into the ground while chasing the suspect. The weapon then discharged again once the two engaged in a struggle.
Christopher Whitfield, 31, was pronounced dead after an encounter with deputies early Monday outside a gas station along La. 10 in Ethel. Deputies had responded to a call from the store's owner who said a man had broken into the cooler and stolen raw chicken.
The sheriff's announcement came after heated protests outside the Clinton courthouse Friday morning. Dozens of people gathered to demand transparency from the sheriff's office and to protest police brutality.
"It's about time these senseless and avoidable killings stop," said Ambrose Sims, vice president of the West Feliciana branch of the NAACP. He called the shooting the latest example of police brutality against people of color in America. "We've gone from chasing and arresting suspects to simply getting out of the car and firing at them."
Travis also released the names of the two deputies involved in the encounter with Whitfield: Glenn Sims Sr. and Houston Frazee. Sims is the one whose weapon discharged.
Sims had unholstered his gun while both officers were chasing Whitfield away from the store, and then fired a shot into the ground "in a further attempt to get him to stop," Travis said. Sims momentarily caught up to the suspect and grabbed the back of his hoodie. The two struggled, and Whitfield struck Sims' weapon as he was trying to place it back in the holster.
That's when the gun accidentally discharged, Travis said. The bullet struck Whitfield in the lower back.
Travis offered his condolences to Whitfield's family, saying he's praying for them everyday. He also said he's become aware of issues in Sims' record that weren't disclosed before now.
"I pledged to the people of East Feliciana that I would require professional conduct from my deputies both on and off duty," Travis said. "The conduct that we have uncovered in the past few days concerns me greatly, and I pledge to East Feliciana Parish that we will conduct a full review of these matters and take appropriate action."