Lane Regional Medical Center announced Dr. Krunal Patel has recently opened Lane Gastroenterology, 6550 Main St., Suite 3500, Zachary.
Patel attended medical school at Topiwala National Medical College in Mumbai, India. He continued his training at the University of Arizona in Tucson, where he completed his residency in internal medicine. He was chief resident at Bridgeport Hospital, Yale New Haven Health in Connecticut, and completed his fellowship in gastroenterology at LSU Health Science Center in Shreveport.
Patel specializes in comprehensive diagnosis and management of the digestive tract (esophagus, stomach, small and large intestines, liver, biliary tract and pancreas), inflammatory bowel diseases (such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's), as well as liver and pancreatic diseases (including hepatitis, cirrhosis, primary biliary cholangitis, pancreatitis) and other autoimmune disorders.
The most common symptoms treated include heartburn, abdominal pain, diarrhea, incontinence, irritable bowel syndrome, constipation, bleeding, hepatitis and hemorrhoids.
He is board certified in internal medicine and board eligible in gastroenterology.
For information or to make an appointment, call Lane Gastroenterology at (225) 658-6780.