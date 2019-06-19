HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has named 4,002 students to its honors list for the spring 2019 semester.

The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the President’s List, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade-point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a 3.20 to 3.49 grade-point average, and honor roll students have earned a 3.00 to 3.19 grade-point average. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least 12 credit hours and have no grade below a C.

Southeastern provides a website to view the names of students receiving academic honors for the current semester and past semesters at www.southeastern.edu/admin/rec_reg/academic_honors/index.php.

Students from the area named to the honors list include

 

EAST FELICIANA PARISH

Clinton

President’s List: Sarah M. Bordelon, Collin W. Cashio, Cydney F. Cashio, Addison A. Castello, William Douglas, Dylan Elkins, Emery F. Gardner, Carroll Gunter, Lindsey R. Hooge, Leigh A. Moore, Paris R. Moore, Allie A. Newstrom, Sara E. Powell, Carly R. Woodard

Dean’s List: Velnice L. Banks, Gabriel N. Doan

Honor Roll: Alice R. Delee

Ethel

President’s List: William M. Barnett, Garrison C. Dighton, Callie M. Howell, Katherine Overland, Brooke N. Parent, Madilyn E. Richardson, Brent A. Siebert

Dean’s List: Amber Addington, John C. Crain, Alex Jackson, Kayleigh M. Mobley, Jessee Yantis

Honor Roll: Kalyn S. Landry

Jackson

President’s List: Chancian L. Matthews

Dean’s List: Chelsea M. Morgan

Norwood

President’s List: Christopher D. Lofstrom

Dean’s List: Hannah E. Guilbeau

Honor Roll: Natalia C. Mitchell

Slaughter

President’s List: Margaret A. Bishop, Case A. Corban, Abigail M. Robertson, Heather M. Sarrazin, Rebecca L. Shields, Lonica R. Wallace

Dean’s List: Ronda R. Richardson, Ke’Darrius Williams

WEST FELICIANA PARISH

Saint Francisville

President’s List: Gabrielle L. Eschete, Katherene R. Leblanc, Tyreanna L. Lewis, Timothy L. Pohlmann, Alexis R. Whitehouse

Dean’s List: Kia E. Coleman, Katelyn M. Sirchia

Honor Roll: Hannah E. Scott

Wakefield

Honor Roll: John A. Daniels

