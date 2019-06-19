HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has named 4,002 students to its honors list for the spring 2019 semester.
The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the President’s List, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade-point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a 3.20 to 3.49 grade-point average, and honor roll students have earned a 3.00 to 3.19 grade-point average. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least 12 credit hours and have no grade below a C.
Southeastern provides a website to view the names of students receiving academic honors for the current semester and past semesters at www.southeastern.edu/admin/rec_reg/academic_honors/index.php.
Students from the area named to the honors list include
EAST FELICIANA PARISH
Clinton
President’s List: Sarah M. Bordelon, Collin W. Cashio, Cydney F. Cashio, Addison A. Castello, William Douglas, Dylan Elkins, Emery F. Gardner, Carroll Gunter, Lindsey R. Hooge, Leigh A. Moore, Paris R. Moore, Allie A. Newstrom, Sara E. Powell, Carly R. Woodard
Dean’s List: Velnice L. Banks, Gabriel N. Doan
Honor Roll: Alice R. Delee
Ethel
President’s List: William M. Barnett, Garrison C. Dighton, Callie M. Howell, Katherine Overland, Brooke N. Parent, Madilyn E. Richardson, Brent A. Siebert
Dean’s List: Amber Addington, John C. Crain, Alex Jackson, Kayleigh M. Mobley, Jessee Yantis
Honor Roll: Kalyn S. Landry
Jackson
President’s List: Chancian L. Matthews
Dean’s List: Chelsea M. Morgan
Norwood
President’s List: Christopher D. Lofstrom
Dean’s List: Hannah E. Guilbeau
Honor Roll: Natalia C. Mitchell
Slaughter
President’s List: Margaret A. Bishop, Case A. Corban, Abigail M. Robertson, Heather M. Sarrazin, Rebecca L. Shields, Lonica R. Wallace
Dean’s List: Ronda R. Richardson, Ke’Darrius Williams
WEST FELICIANA PARISH
Saint Francisville
President’s List: Gabrielle L. Eschete, Katherene R. Leblanc, Tyreanna L. Lewis, Timothy L. Pohlmann, Alexis R. Whitehouse
Dean’s List: Kia E. Coleman, Katelyn M. Sirchia
Honor Roll: Hannah E. Scott
Wakefield
Honor Roll: John A. Daniels