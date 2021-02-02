As President Joe Biden builds his administration, one of his nominees is familiar with Clinton.
Shalanda Young has been picked to serve as deputy director at the Office of Management and Budget, the No. 2 post in that department. She has been the top staff aide for the House Appropriations Committee. At deadline her nomination has not been confirmed.
Young lived in Clinton as a child with her grandmother, Mary Lee (Thomas) Wilson, attending Clinton Elementary and Middle schools before she moved with her mother Loyce Young Smith to Baker, where she graduated from Scotlandville Magnet High. She has a bachelor's degree from Loyola University and a master's degree in health administration from Tulane University.
She has lived in D.C. for about 20 years, working in various government positions. She and her Italian Water dog Izzy have recently moved into a new house.
According to buildbackbetter.gov, Young “has overseen $1.4 trillion in annual federal funding for programs ranging from children and families to infrastructure, to defense, diplomacy, and development. In addition, Young has played a key role in shaping coronavirus relief legislation and other emergency bills responding to natural disasters.”
House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro said, “In nominating Shalanda Young, … Biden has chosen a legislative expert whose deep knowledge of the federal budget will be critical as we work to Build Back Better.
“As an Appropriations Committee staffer for more than 14 years, Shalanda has earned the respect and admiration of Democrats and Republicans across the Capitol. As staff director since 2017, she made history as the first Black woman to serve in that position. And as a trusted aide both to Chairwoman Lowey and to me, she successfully navigated the end of the 2018-19 government shutdown and played an essential role in Congress’ response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“While I regret that the Appropriations Committee will lose Shalanda from our staff, I know that the Biden administration, the Congress, and the country will benefit from Shalanda’s service with the Office of Management and Budget. I look forward to working closely with her in this new and important role.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also issued a statement, saying, “In her more than 14 years working on the Appropriations Committee, Shalanda has earned the respect of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for her legislative expertise, sharp strategic mind and commitment to ensuring that our budgets reflect our values as a nation. At OMB, she will be an effective force starting on Day One in leading the Biden-Harris Administration’s mission to Build Back Better from this pandemic and economic crisis.”