The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 9-15:
Aug. 9
Freeman, Jason P.: 42, 6899 Solitude Road, St. Francisville, probation violation, misdemeanor theft.
Aug. 10
Ilgenfritz, Lavelle M.: 48, 10437 Brynes Road, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, speeding.
Day, Christy L.: 33, 14853 Joor Road, Zachary, speeding, driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension.
Womack, Reishad J.: 24, 2611 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans, speeding, driving under suspension, no taillights.
Aug. 11
Lee, Christopher G.: 46, 10745 Jacock Road, St. Francisville, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple possession of marijuana.
Aug. 13
Carter Jr., Tommy L.: 20, 9033 Whitney Lane, Slaughter, introduction of contraband, malfeasance in office, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana.
Aug. 14
Brown, Quintin L.: 33, 3000 Claire Ave., Gretna, simple escape.
Cupit, Joseph W.: 28, 5778 Commerce St., St. Francisville, molestation of a juvenile.
Aug. 15
Heard, Willie J.: 59, 7865 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, failure to comply with sex offender requirements.
Kemp, Wyatt R.: 36, 9721 Royal Street, St. Francisville, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, failure to comply with sex offender ID requirements.
Rice, Frank R.:60, 13347 Acres Court, Baker, driving while intoxicated, proper equipment required/license plate light.