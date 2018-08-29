Knights Focused on Year-Four Breakthrough
Rarely does a team come into the beginning of a football season with its leading rusher, passer, tackler returning. That is exactly the situation for the Slaughter Community Charter School Knights, who are headed into a fourth year of football.
In his third season as head coach of the Knights, Devyn Baker believes his team has an opportunity to improve on a 2017 season's 2-9 record, which included going 2-4 in district, and a loss in the first round of the 1A playoffs. The lessons learned and experience gained in 2017 are anticipated to result in an exciting 2018 for the Knights, and if the ball bounces the right way, a deep playoff run.
Last year, the Knights' 4-3 defense outscored the offense in three games by generating and capitalizing on turnovers. Baker turned over the defensive coordinator duties to Jevonta Williams for 2018 after a two-year grooming period. Baker said “the defense will be looked at as the backbone of the team.” Bryce Turner returns to anchor the defense. Last year Turner made 78 solo and 13 assisted tackles with 12 sacks, and 8 tackles for loss. Turner has sparked interest from just about every state college football program and several SEC schools. He will be expected to lead the Knights defense with Demarco Goss, who had four interceptions last year with two returned for touchdowns.
The linebacking corps will be the least experienced unit. “SCCS is going to need its linebackers to not just play well, but also stay healthy this fall,” Baker said.
In the secondary, Bryson Eubanks will be leaders of the defense. Baker indicated that Eubanks “has had great improvements and showed the most growth as a player from the end of last year until now.”
To bring the offense on a par with the defense, Mike Odendahl was hired away from East Feliciana High School and took over as offensive coordinator for the Knights. Odendahl had spring practice and multiple 7-on-7 tournaments and competitions to put in his “spread run and gun” offense. For the run portion of the offense, the Knights will hand the ball to DaMiquin Minor, a 5’9," 170-pound speedster who had 686 yards rushing, 185 yards receiving, 11 touchdowns and was named second-team all-district in 2017.
Senior quarterback Shane Duncan looks to improve on last year’s performance where he was 56-77 for 835 yards with seven touchdowns to three interceptions. Duncan will throw to his top receiver from 2017, Demarco Goss, a first-team all-district performer.
“We will lean and depend heavily on our skill guys who can all be playmakers in the open field," Baker said. "They can make some things happen with the ball in their hands.”
As with most lower-classification schools, depth is of particular concern with a limited number of players. The Knights finished the 2017 season with 23 players and had 33 players participate in the spring. “Youth and inexperience will not be a factor with our starters, but a pervasive one among the backups," Baker said. "The resulting chasm in ability means that we can’t afford injuries at quarterback, offensive line, defensive line or linebacker.”
The ability to stay healthy and make a deep playoff run is further complicated by the wear and tear anticipated for many of the starters who will likely play both ways.
The Knights play in a tough district that includes perennial favorite Catholic High of Pointe Coupee, Opelousas Catholic, Sacred Heart, Westminister Christian, and North Central. Baker is optimistic about the opportunity. “It has been a tough and rough road, but we are ready to see the fruits of our labor. I honestly believe that we can make the playoffs and finish in the top three in the district.”
Slaughter Community Charter
Coach: Devyn Baker Sr. (5-16)
2017: 2-9
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
QB Shane Duncan (6-0, 210, Sr.), *RB DaMiquin Minor (5-9, 170, Sr.), *WR DaMarco Goss (6-0, 180, Sr.), WR Qua Watson (5-5, 151, Sr.), WR Bryson Eubanks (5-9, 150, So.), WR Ketron Jones (5-10, 182, Jr.), LT Anthony Williams (6-0, 250, Sr.), LG Cedric Irvin (6-0, 285, Jr.), C Christen Armstead (5-10, 250 Sr.), RG J’Darius Carter (6-1, 340, So.), RT Bryce Turner (6-4, 200, Jr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
FS Da’Marco Goss (6-0, 180, Sr.), SS Bryson Eubanks (5’9,150, So.) CB Ja’Quavieon Watson (5-5, 155, Sr.), CB Dejour Hall (5-10, 155, Sr.), *DE Bryce Turner (6’5 200, Jr.), DL Cedric Irvin (6-0, 285, Jr.), DL Anthony Williams (6-1, 240, Sr.), LB Christian Hawkins (6-0 195, So.), *LB DaMiquin Minor (5-9, 170, Sr.) LB Dalin Chapman (5-9,190, So.), LB Ke’Tron Jones (5-10, 182, Jr.).
*-- denotes returning starters
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 East Iberville
Sept. 7 at Northside
Sept. 14 Tara
Sept. 21 Catholic-PC*
Sept. 28 at Westminster Christian*
Oct. 5 North Central*
Oct. 12 Beekman Charter
Oct. 19 Sacred Heart*
Oct. 26 at Opelousas Catholic*
Nov. 2 at Ascension Christian
*--denotes district game