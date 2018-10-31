The Women’s Health Education Friends and Family Center will honor its founder and board president, Dr. Cordel Parris, during its Queen of Hearts jubilee gala from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Nov. 10 at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel, 777 L’Auberge Ave., Baton Rouge.
Parris is a cardiologist who started the WHEFF Center to educate women about improving their quality of life, especially through heart health.
Before the gala, VIP ticket holders will enjoy a Congolese fashion show and Champagne reception. The designer for the fashion show is Queen Diambi Kabatusuila of Kasai Kingdom of the Republic of Congo.
The WHEFF Center will use proceeds from this event to implement programs and workshops for healthy eating, dieting, simple cooking classes, weight management, stress management, relation techniques, and fun activities for their Family and Friends Night.
Tickets for the gala start at $45, and the VIP couture fashion show/Champagne reception tickets are $150 each. Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com. For information, contact Troy Lee at vipeventservices.llc@gmail.com or (225) 715-9971.