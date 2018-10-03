Family Fun Day at the Feliciana Retreat
An intergenerational Family Fun Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Feliciana Retreat Center, 10274 La 422, Norwood. Enjoy the rock wall and zip line, archery, fishing, trail hiking, volleyball, basketball, tetherball, gaga ball and four square. Registration is $15 per person, which includes lunch and activities. Money is payable on site at Barton Hall. RSVP with Ellen Snyder at (225) 931-0231.
Lodging is available for an extra cost. Ask when making the reservation.
Attendees are asked to bring chairs, a water bottle and snacks and to wear comfortable clothes with athletic shows. Attendees may want to bring a change of clothes.
Feral hog meeting
The Feral Hog Management Advisory Task Force will meet at 9 a.m. Oct. 11 at Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters in Baton Rouge, 2000 Quail Drive.
The task force was created by Louisiana House Concurrent Resolution No. 9 during the 2016 regular session of the legislature to develop ideas and recommendations to deal with the state’s feral hog problem. For information on the task force, contact Jim LaCour, LDWF wildlife veterinarian, at jmlacour@wlf.la.gov or (225) 765-2346.
Clinton market
Fall has arrived, and the First Saturday Market in Clinton is the place to be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday around the courthouse. Vendors will be selling many types of merchandise at the 20-year-old market.
Blood drive
The Clinton Volunteer Fire Department will hold a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Landmark Bank ATM parking lot.
Garden symposium
Registration ends Friday for the 2018 Southern Garden Symposium on Oct. 19-20. A few seats remain, and registration will be unavailable at the door. The theme is "The Changing Nature of Gardening" and features Andrea Wulf, Doug Tallamy and Rick Darke. Visit www.southerngardensymposium.org for information and registration.
Paint party for all ages
A "Paint it Pink Party" for cancer awareness will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the West Feliciana Hospital cafeteria. Adults are $35 and children $10. Refreshments, supplies and instructions are supplied. Call Nancy Arceneaux at (225) 635-3811 Ext. 2115 or arceneauxn@wfph.org. Children will be in a separate area led in painting inspirational rocks with the West Feliciana High cheerleaders.
Church to mark 138 years
A celebration to mark the 138th anniversary of Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church will be held at 11:45 a.m. Sunday at 24497 Cook Road, Slaughter. The Rev. Jonathan Everett is pastor. The Rev. Manuel Pigee, of United Believers Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, and its congregation will be guests.
Pilgrimage clothes
The Patterns of Pilgrimage event has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Town Hall Conference Room, 11936 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. Visit Annual Audubon Pilgrimage Facebook page for information.
Rural Homestead fundraiser
A fundraiser to benefit repairs at the Rural Homestead in planned for 12:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Greenwood Plantation. Brunch will be served. For tickets and information, contact the West Feliciana Historical Society at (225) 635-6330.
Service club information
Want to help with service projects in West Feliciana? The LSU AgCenter is looking for members for the Volunteers for Family and Community club. An informational meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 at the West Feliciana Parish Library. Contact Layne Langley at (225) 635-3614 or lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.