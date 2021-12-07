Monday, Dec. 13

Tai chi class, 10:45 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.; tai chi class, noon

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Bingo, 10:30 a.m.; lunch at 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Devotional, 11 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Bingo, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

Tai chi class, 10:45 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.; tai chi class, noon

Transportation is provided to all residents of East Feliciana Parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age that needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccination: Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride for this service.

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging is at 11102 Bank St., Clinton

