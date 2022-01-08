The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury will put up $1 million in federal funds to back a private venture’s bid to win a state grant for expanding broadband internet service to underserved areas of the parish.
The announcement came during the jury’s Jan. 3 meeting in a statement read by jury Vice President Chrissie O’Quin.
The statement also included plans for future road and drainage work and a review of parish land development ordinances.
The jury elected to join with Cable South and Swyft Fiber in applying for a grant under the Louisiana “Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities” program to increase broadband access in the rural areas of the state.
The GUMBO program is funded by $177 million in federal funds, and the winning companies are expected to be announced this spring.
The jury has not discussed the project in public, electing to go behind closed doors to consider choosing among the competing firms, nor has it taken a public vote on appropriating federal money to the project.
The jury has received federal funds for COVID-19 relief efforts and infrastructure projects, including extending broadband internet service.
The jury’s statement said Cable South and Swyft Fiber’s “plan and approach had the best overall benefit to the community.”
The project, as presented to the jury, would install fiber optics cable in Clinton, the parish seat, and Jackson, the most populous town, and extend “well into the surrounding areas” to make broadband service available to 2,100 households and numerous businesses, the statement says.
With the jury’s $1 million appropriation, the total estimated project cost is $5.845 million.
The grant funding would make service available, but individuals would have to subscribe to the company’s offerings.
The jury also has issued letters of support to AT&T and Cox Communications to expand their networks in the southern part of the parish.
The statement also says the jury has asked its engineering firm, Forte and Tablada Inc., to document debris and obstructions in six streams and apply for grant funding and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permits to clear them.
The streams, chosen from flood data and the volume of relief they can offer during floods, are the Comite River, Pretty Creek, Redwood Creek, Little Redwood Creek, Sandy Creek and Mill Creek, the statement says.
While the drainage applications are pending, the statement says the jury’s engineers are designing plans for advertising for bids on roadway drainage projects to include repairs to nine bridges, culvert replacements and ditch work.
The nine bridges are in danger of being closed to the public because of their condition, O’Quin said.
She said the jury still hopes to do a road overlay project this year.
Additionally, Forte and Tablada is reviewing the jury’s current land development ordinances as well as the impacts that recent subdivision developments are having with regard to local infrastructure.
When the engineering report is finished, the jury will meet with representatives of the School Board, Sheriff’s Office, Fire District, Emergency Communications Board, utility companies and others to plan and prepare for the “influx of developments we know follows events such as Hurricane Ida,” the statement says.
In all, nearly $30 million in grant funding will be requested for bring high speed fiber internet service to the parish and to take steps to improve drainage.