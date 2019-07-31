Campaign announcement deadline set
The Democrat and Watchman will publish campaign announcements for the upcoming general election. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 29. Email announcements and a photograph to zachary@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
Market Day
Saturday is Market Day in Clinton. Come early to get the pick of the best the market has to offer, including fresh eggs, fresh produce, original crafts, live bunnies and rabbit meat, jellies and jams, porch furniture, ready-to-plant shrubs. Come to the Courthouse Square between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., but remember, it is cooler earlier in the day.
Vegetative Waste Site open
The East Feliciana Parish Vegetative Waste Site, 10148 La. 959, Slaughter, will be open to parish residents from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 and 9. Proof of residence required. Limbs and branches are all that will be accepted.
Annual golf fundraiser
Lane RMC Foundation is registering for its second annual golf tournament on Sept. 20, at Beaver Creek Golf Course. All proceeds will go to benefit the Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation. Visit tinyurl.com/y2b6hz6t for details and the form.
Back to school event set
The East Feliciana Ministers Conference presents its Back to School Extravaganza from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Registration opens at 6 p.m. at Mount Hope Baptist Church, 9654 La. 10, Ethel. Call (225) 244-1023 for information. Breakout sessions will be held for youth, young adults and parents. Supplies will be given to students in attendance, and a worship experience will be held.
Jazz fundraiser planned
The seventh annual Jazzy Night in the Felicianas, sponsored by the East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council is at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at East Feliciana Professional Development Learning Center, 9414 Plank Road, Clinton. Tickets are $25 for the semiformal affair, which includes dinner, a silent auction, dancing and music by the Blueprint Band. Tickets are available through drug council members.
Save the date
Aug. 17: Vibes in the Ville, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock
Sept. 14: Feliciana Hummingbird Festival
Sept. 21: West Feliciana Education Foundation's Dodgeball Challenge
Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27: Angola Rodeo
Oct. 18-19: Southern Garden Symposium
Oct. 19: Feliciana Fright Night