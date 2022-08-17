Darryl Buhler will be East Feliciana Parish’s new director of homeland security and emergency operations, Police Jury President Louis Kent announced Aug. 15.
Buhler, a retired Exxon employee, will take over from Joseph Moreau, who resigned from that post but will stay on as parish manager.
Kent announced he had accepted Moreau’s resignation and decided to appoint Buhler after “careful thought and deep prayer.”
Buhler told the Police Jury he had been involved in responses to emergencies affecting East Feliciana “since Hurricane Andrew” and most recently worked with Moreau to respond to the aftermath Hurricane Ida, which hit the Bluff Creek area especially hard last year.
Buhler is the assistant fire chief of the Bluff Creek Fire Department, and has been involved in the fire service in East Feliciana for more than 30 years.
He said he had met with his counterparts in the state office and is starting to work on some new grants for which the parish is eligible.
Under state law, the Police Jury president is the homeland security and emergency operations director, but Kent has the authority to name someone to serve in his place.
On another matter, jurors heard complaints from several residents and jurors about spotty service by the parish’s garbage collection contractor, Waste Pro.
Juror Ronald Johnson, who drives a bus for the Council on Aging, described his efforts over a six-week period to have garbage picked up for a man who rides his bus, including once directly speaking to the garbage truck driver.
Other people in the audience chimed in with stories about their service.
“This is the worst contract you’ve ever had,” one woman, who did not give her name, said from the podium. “Whatever you’re doing, it’s not working. There’s no accountability.”
Juror Keith Mills said he personally calls the company’s call center whenever a constituent calls him about their service. He said he was once told the company has a limit on the number of bags of garbage the company will pick up.
Mills said there is no limit specified in the jury’s contract with Waste Pro.
Jolene Johnson, Waste Pro’s regional governmental relations director, said the company has made some personnel changes in its Baton Rouge call center, and she recommended jurors and residents continue to call in their complaints.
“You’ve been so responsive,” Juror Chrissie O’Quin told Johnson. “I wish you guys would work with the call center.”