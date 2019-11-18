CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury on Monday declined to pay for road materials that jurors said a landowner ordered to repair a road needed for logging operations on his land.
A Simmesport company delivered crushed concrete for repairs to the parish road, but a move to pay the company's $1,788 invoice failed on a 3-4 vote.
Jury President Louis Kent, Finance Committee Chairman Chris Hall and Juror Ed Brooks supported the motion to pay the invoice, but Jurors Dwight Hill, Jason McCray, Michael Cheatham and Keith Mills voted against the measure.
Hall said landowner Billy Barnes was assured the jury would pay for the materials when he ordered it, but Parish Manager Sonya Crowe was adamant that the jury was not responsible because the logging contractor did not obtain a permit before the timber harvest began.
Under the jury's logging ordinance, the jury will inspect the roads to establish their condition before harvesting operations begin, if the logger obtains a permit, which is free. After the job is finished, the jury is supposed to inspect the road again to assess any damage the log trucks may have caused.
"The road was washed out. They didn't do the damage. The damage had already been done," Hall said.
"If you don't get a permit, you accept the road in the condition it is in," Crowe countered. "I don't understand why we are responsible for paying this."
A jury employee used a parish road machine to spread the material after it was delivered to the washout site.
Who authorized the landowner to purchase the material was not clear from the discussion.
"This is why your parish manager is leaving," Crowe said as the jury prepared to vote on Hall's motion to pay the bill.
Crowe is leaving her post at the end of the year but has asked to continue on a part-time basis as the parish treasurer.
On another matter, jurors approved an industrial tax exemption request from Oil & Grit LLC, which proposes to build and operate a used oil recycling plant at Port Hudson.
A spokeswoman for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber said the 80 percent, 10-year property tax exemption will enable the company to avoid paying $147,600, while its payroll for six new employees will amount to $266,000 annually.
In the first 10 years, the firm will pay $61,592 in non-exempt property taxes and $148,143 in sales taxes, the BRAC spokeswoman said.
Juror-elect Richard Oliveaux told company representatives he hopes they will make a concerted effort to hire East Feliciana Parish residents at the plant.
On another matter, Crowe announced that all December jury and Planning and Zoning Commission meetings will be held at the Clinton Fire Department's station because of planned construction on the jury's office building.