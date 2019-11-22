Clinton Mayor Lori Ann Bell has resigned after a tumultuous year that has seen her fail to produce a town budget before deadline, navigate a failing and neglected water system, and be placed under arrest multiple times on malfeasance allegations.

Bell announced her resignation Friday, three days after a tense town meeting where the mayor had for a second year in a row ended November without a budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year.

In a statement Bell released through her attorney, Nyles Haymer, Bell said it was with "a heavy heart, yet equal relief" that she resigned effective immediately.

"I have been under a constant microscope from detractors for decisions I made that I believed at the time was in the best interest of the Town of Clinton," the statement reads. "So today I decided it was best for me, my fiance and family that I walk away from public office and focus more on my ministry."

Bell has been arrested three times in relation to town business, most recently she was arrested in January and booked on a count of malfeasance in office for failing to respond to multiple warnings about the town's deficient water system.

The Louisiana Department of Health got involved in the failing system, which had caused numerous boil notices leaving residents without water, and a sink hole at one of the town's water wells, and the agency forced a remediation plan. Town aldermen said at the time they were not made aware of the issue until the state was threatening involvement.

Bell is also accused of improperly leasing a police vehicle with former Clinton Police Chief Fred Dunn, who also was charged in the case. She further faces a malfeasance count for using police funds to purchase a tent and banner bearing her name.

At its town meeting Tuesday, Bell had not presented a budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins Jan. 1, and an audit of the 2018 books still had not been completed.

Town accountant Tim Butler said at the meeting that the contracted auditor turned in her report for Mayor Lori Ann Bell's review two months ago, but Bell's "management response" has yet to be included in the audit report for delivery to the board and the state Legislative Auditor.

Butler also said the town's expenses are running more than 5 percent above the current year's budget, and state law requires the town to amend it before the end of the year to avoid being written up by the auditor who inspects the books for 2019.

The last two audits have included adverse comments about amending the budget to comply with state law, he noted.

Through October, the town had run a deficit of about $95,000, but Butler said December property tax payments have traditionally eased other deficits.

The board voted to issue an engagement letter to the auditor to begin early on the 2019 audit, but the question of who would write the letter was not addressed.

Bell had been the town's mayor since 2012.

Her next court date from her arrests are Dec. 9.