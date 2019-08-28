When my golden retriever died in 2015, I swore I would never get another dog. The pain of her loss was just too hard on my heart. Well, folks, I lied to myself.
After four years without a furry companion, I started looking on Petfinder. The minute I spotted a golden retriever, it would disappear almost the next day. On a lark, I put in a breed that I had been pet-sitting because she was so loving — a German shorthaired pointer. The minute this dog’s picture popped up on the screen, I fell in love. When friends ask me “Have you ever experienced love at first sight?” I say, “Yes, with two dogs.” Sasha, my second golden girl, and now Muscadine, my new German shorthaired pointer.
Muscadine is a beautiful 4-year-old German shorthaired pointer. Since bringing him home in mid-March from the West Feliciana Humane Society, he has just been near perfect. Musky (as I call him) hasn’t chewed up anything in my apartment. Eats every morsel I put in his bowl and sleeps without the need for a pet taxi since day one.
Initially he slept on his doggie bed, but after about a month, he discovered my sofa. It’s his sofa now. I sleep late usually until about 9. When I walk into the living room, there’s Musky on the sofa wagging his tail. “Good morning, mom.” He looks as if he’s smiling. He’s like having a teenager who likes to sleep in.
I often wonder what happened to his previous family? Did he just wander off? Did they leave town and leave him behind? Was he just dumped? All of these scenarios are so sad. But he is trained. He sits. He fetches. When he picks up a chicken bone on our walks and I say “drop it,” he does. He’s so smart, so eager to please, but he doesn’t point. Who taught him these lessons? Is he that smart?
I’ve always thought female dogs were more affectionate. Boy, was I wrong. One of the reasons why I wanted another dog was companionship. Since I’m now retired with no children or grandchildren, I just wanted something to love. Musky is the most affectionate dog ever, and in my lifetime, I’ve had six dogs — one male, five females. When I sit on the floor and play fetch with him, if I lay down, he puts his head right next to mine or curls up next to my stomach and reaches out to touch me with his paw. He’s got a happy-go-lucky personality and actually appears to have a sense of humor. Sometimes he’s just silly and makes me laugh.
I’ve heard it said that somehow shelter dogs know when they’ve been rescued and given their forever home. Dogs supposedly have the intelligence of a 4-year-old. Every day Musky brings so much more than companionship. He showers me with love, laughter and joy. Every day I just want him to feel loved. So, please consider inviting unconditional love and joy into your home by adopting an older dog. I feel so blessed that I did.
Sandra Bongiovanni
Baton Rouge