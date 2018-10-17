CLINTON — Three men involved in logging operations urged the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury on Tuesday against further restrictions on the parish timber industry.
Former police juror Dennis Aucoin, of Slaughter Logging, said he, Mark Hurst and Warren Peters decided to speak at Tuesday's meeting after reading an article about the jury's Oct. 1 session in which jurors discussed problems with loggers tearing up roads.
'It's like the Wild West': Official implores East Feliciana Police Jury to enforce laws on logging damage to local roads
Parish Emergency Operations Director Jody Moreau broached the subject at the earlier meeting by pointing out the jury is about to begin a multimillion-dollar federally funded project to restore parish gravel roads to their condition before the August 2016 flood damaged them.
Moreau said he is concerned the work could be for naught if the parish does not enforce its ordinance requiring loggers to repair damage they cause while hauling timber.
The earlier discussion revealed that some loggers are not getting the required permits to let the jury know where they are working and the jury has no one to inspect the affected roads before and after the timber is removed.
Aucoin, Hurst and Peters each said the current ordinance is sufficient to protect parish roads if it is enforced.
"A speed limit is no good if it's not enforced," Hurst said.
Hurst said if the jury puts more teeth into its logging ordinance it will start costing landowners with timber, but he said loggers should get the proper permits and "let you know where they're working."
Peters urged the jury not to require loggers to obtain bonds to pay for damage to roads, saying only two loggers operate in southern St. Tammany Parish because of stringent regulations.
"We need to enforce what we've got," Peters said.
Peters said he, Aucoin and Hurst are working on a plan to attract another sawmill to southeast Louisiana, which he said will greatly benefit the parish's economy because of the investment, jobs and opportunities for landowners to sell their timber.
In other action, the jury:
- Appointed Audrey Faciane to the parish Tourist Commission to replace Beth Dawson, who resigned.
- Voted to close the park on Schoolhouse Lane, off La. 952, in the Sticks community because of safety concerns. Parish Manager Sonya Crowe said sewage from nearby residences is pooling on the property and a sinkhole has developed near the basketball court.
- Decided to give employees a holiday on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The original schedule had holidays for Thanksgiving Day and the following Friday, but the jury recently changed to a four-day week, meaning the employees would be off on Friday anyway.