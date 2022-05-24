East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings May 10-17:
May 10
Ron Thompson: 8084 Smith Road, Clinton; 37; second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm
May 11
Ashley Hollins: 7914 La. 68, Jackson; 28; fugitive warrant
May 12
Johnathan Beasley: 7396 Battle Road, Ethel; 39; DWI-first offense, careless operation
May 15
Clarence Davis: 12333 Village Mason Drive, Walker; 33; reckless operation no accident, flight from an officer
May 16
Tobi Adams: 20665 La. 960, Clinton; 20; two counts bench warrant
Trey Green: 1548 Port Drive, Baton Rouge; 37; remaining after forbidden, resisting a police officer with force or violence, loitering
May 17
Michael Whittington: 2519 Carolyn Sue Drive, Jackson; 61; misuse of 911, disturbing the peace-language, disturbing the peace-intoxication
Deondrae D. Green: 521 Myrtle Ave., Baton Rouge; 25; flight from an officer, possession of marijuana, expired license plate and registration, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license suspended, false certificates