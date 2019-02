Winners in the Young Authors Contest from West Feliciana Middle School are, front row from left, Jacob Jewell, Nikiya Pittman, Kamilla Lee, Coy McCray-Newton, Giselle El Bechir, Shayna Worsham, Gia Stevens and Thomas Temple; second row, Joel Rogers, Julie Ralph, Jonirea Cummings, Lexi Templet, Brayden Ready, Neveah London, Dara Welch and Mary Mitchell and third row, Devarre Dyson, Bryce Shifflett, Eddie Summitt, Maddie Temple, Ned Hammatt and Emma Fiser.