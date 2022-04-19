Karen Sims, paraprofessional at East Feliciana High School, was recognized as East Feliciana Public Schools’ Employee of the Month at the April meeting of the East Feliciana Parish School Board.
“Building a diverse and effective team is one of the priorities of #HomegrownPride, our district’s five-year strategic plan,” said Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville. “We are proud to recognize Ms. Sims for her positive contributions to our students, our teachers and staff, and our families.”
To learn more about #HomegrownPride, visit efschools.net.