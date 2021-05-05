A Jackson police officer was arrested Wednesday, more than two months after he was accused of using a racial slur and choking a teen.
Travis Clay Depew turned himself in Wednesday morning, East Feliciana sheriff Jeff Travis confirmed.
The incident occurred Feb. 21 outside Main Street Market in Jackson. Attorneys said Depew used the N-word and choked the teen, who was ultimately neither arrested nor issued a misdemeanor summons.
The Jackson Marshal's Office conducted an investigation and issued the arrest warrant, officials said. Records show Depew was booked on simple battery and malfeasance in office.
More details are expected later Wednesday.