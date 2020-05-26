The results of the National Latin Exam were announced April 13. Eighteen students from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts will receive awards for their accomplishment after the coronavirus effects have subsided.
Earning Praiseworthy, or cum laude, recognition are Sneha Anthony ('21), of Lake Charles; Emma Doucet ('21), of Torbert; Ian Fant ('20), of Clinton; and Cailyn Lee ('21), of Vidalia.
Earning Very Praiseworthy, or magna cum laude, are Martin Blake ('21), of Mandeville; Abbie Davis ('21), of Covington; Avery Johnson ('21), of Winnsboro; Katherine Jones ('21), of Livingston; and Shelbi Rosenberg ('22), of Arnaudville.
Earning Most Praiseworthy, or maxima cum laude, and awarded silver medals are Briana Gahagan ('22), of Shreveport; Gage Pinckley ('21), of Natchez; Charles Zhang ('20), of Pineville; Hannah Hartley ('21), of Leesville; Alexandria Kurtz ('22), of Chalmette; and Griffin McFarland ('22), of Natchitoches.
Earning Worthy of the Highest Praise, or summa cum laude, and awarded gold medals are Noah Cambre ('20), of Slidell; Shawn Coats ('22), of Luling; and Jolie Daigle ('22), of Gonzales.
The National Latin Exam was administered on campus March 11. The exam is sponsored each year by the American Classical League and National Junior Classical League. Information on the exam is available at www.nle.org/Exams/Information. To explore LSMSA's courses on Latin and other languages, visit www.lsmsa.edu/languages.