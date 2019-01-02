HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has named 4,334 students to its honors list for the fall 2018 semester.
The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the President’s List, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a 3.20-3.49 grade point average, and Honor Roll students have earned a 3.00-3.19 grade point average. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least 12 credit hours and have no grade below a C.
Students named to the honors list are:
WEST FELICIANA PARISH
Angola
President’s List: Micheala E. Thorpe
Saint Francisville
President’s List: Clifton L. Hall, Bronwen Hunt, Katherene R. Leblanc, Tyreanna L. Lewis, Timothy L. Pohlmann, Katelyn M. Sirchia, Alexis R. Whitehouse
Honor Roll: Hannah E. Scott
Wakefield: Honor Roll, Randy Harris
EAST FELICIANA PARISH
Clinton
President’s List: Sarah M. Bordelon, Collin W. Cashio, Cydney F. Cashio, Alice R. Delee, Dylan Elkins, Carroll D. Gunter, Lindsey R. Hooge, Rachel P. Melancon, Leigh A. Moore, Paris R. Moore, Allie A. Newstrom, Sara E. Powell
Dean’s List: Velnice L. Banks, Katherine B. Devall, Gabriel N. Doan, William Douglas, Carly R. Woodard
Honor Roll: Kelsin L. Franklin, Corianne Mouton, Katelynn Nolan, Sean P. Price, Destini J. Sanders
Ethel
President’s List: Amber Addington, William M. Barnett, Garrison C. Dighton, Brooke N. Parent, Madilyn E. Richardson, Brent A. Siebert
Dean’s List: Benjamin T. Ledoux, Kayleigh M. Mobley, Laquea Schiele
Honor Roll: Kalyn S. Landry
Jackson
Dean’s List: Brennan R. Booth, Emily C. Hodges, Chelsea M. Morgan
Norwood
President’s List: Jasmine R. Whitaker
Dean’s List: Clara A. Jelks, Christopher D. Lofstrom
Honor Roll: Natalia C. Mitchell, Jenaysha L. Turner
Slaughter
President’s List: Margaret A. Bishop, Case A. Corban, Collin Sarrazin, Heather M. Sarrazin, Rebecca L. Shields, Lonica R. Wallace
Dean’s List: Ronda R. Richardson, Abigail M. Robertson
Honor Roll: Ke’Darrius Williams