HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has named 4,334 students to its honors list for the fall 2018 semester.

The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the President’s List, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a 3.20-3.49 grade point average, and Honor Roll students have earned a 3.00-3.19 grade point average. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least 12 credit hours and have no grade below a C.

Students named to the honors list are:

WEST FELICIANA PARISH

Angola

President’s List: Micheala E. Thorpe

Saint Francisville

President’s List: Clifton L. Hall, Bronwen Hunt, Katherene R. Leblanc, Tyreanna L. Lewis, Timothy L. Pohlmann, Katelyn M. Sirchia, Alexis R. Whitehouse

Honor Roll: Hannah E. Scott

Wakefield: Honor Roll, Randy Harris

EAST FELICIANA PARISH

Clinton

President’s List: Sarah M. Bordelon, Collin W. Cashio, Cydney F. Cashio, Alice R. Delee, Dylan Elkins, Carroll D. Gunter, Lindsey R. Hooge, Rachel P. Melancon, Leigh A. Moore, Paris R. Moore, Allie A. Newstrom, Sara E. Powell

Dean’s List: Velnice L. Banks, Katherine B. Devall, Gabriel N. Doan, William Douglas, Carly R. Woodard

Honor Roll: Kelsin L. Franklin, Corianne Mouton, Katelynn Nolan, Sean P. Price, Destini J. Sanders

Ethel

President’s List: Amber Addington, William M. Barnett, Garrison C. Dighton, Brooke N. Parent, Madilyn E. Richardson, Brent A. Siebert

Dean’s List: Benjamin T. Ledoux, Kayleigh M. Mobley, Laquea Schiele

Honor Roll: Kalyn S. Landry

Jackson

Dean’s List: Brennan R. Booth, Emily C. Hodges, Chelsea M. Morgan

Norwood

President’s List: Jasmine R. Whitaker

Dean’s List: Clara A. Jelks, Christopher D. Lofstrom

Honor Roll: Natalia C. Mitchell, Jenaysha L. Turner

Slaughter

President’s List: Margaret A. Bishop, Case A. Corban, Collin Sarrazin, Heather M. Sarrazin, Rebecca L. Shields, Lonica R. Wallace

Dean’s List: Ronda R. Richardson, Abigail M. Robertson

Honor Roll: Ke’Darrius Williams

