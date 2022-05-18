Did you know that eating tomatoes or tomato products a few times a week can lower your risk of cardiovascular disease? Here's how.
Tomatoes have an arsenal of heart nutrients. They contain vitamins C and E, fiber and potassium, as well as the antioxidant lycopene that gives the tomato its red color. These nutrients work together to protect the heart by fighting off oxidation and inflammation which can damage the heart.
Tomatoes protect against oxidation stress in people with high levels of lycopene in their bloodstream, which reduces the likelihood of cardiovascular disease. This may be due to antioxidant nutrients that fight the effects of oxidation.
They can also improve your cholesterol. Tomatoes increase “good” HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol levels and reduce “bad” LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol levels.
Tomatoes are rich in potassium and may also reduce blood pressure, which reduces the risk of heart disease.