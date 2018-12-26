As I write this, Christmas is still days away. It's gray and dreary outside.
But the new year is just around the corner. I hope 2019 is bright and filled with hope for all.
Tell us what's going on
We'd love to hear more from the residents of East and West Feliciana parishes in the new year. We want to publicize your events ahead of time and share photos and news of things as they happen.
To do so, we need to hear from you.
You can contact us by email at extra@theadvocate.com. Email is a great way to send us information. Call me at (225) 388-0731 if you need to ask a question.
We are always seeking school, club and church news — I see a lot of this on Facebook. Send it to us to share with your neighbors through the paper, also.
We are always looking for sports stories and photos. This can be little kids and adults.
Have an upcoming event? Remember to send it to us so we can promote it in this space.
Deadlines are the Friday before Thursday's publication. For instance, if you want something to be in the edition that runs Thursday, Jan. 17, we have to have it by Friday, Jan. 11. And if it's an announcement about something coming up, you can send it earlier. Makes it easier on everyone.
We need all the basic information. The journalism term is the 5 W's and an H: who, what, when, where, why and how. If you send a photo, we need to know the names of the people in it, listed from left, and what is going on.
We need items as quickly as possible after the event. So don't wait a month to send it to us.
Let's see you in the paper in 2019.
Holiday services planned
The Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church New Year’s Eve Worship Service starts at 10 p.m. Monday. The Rev. Milton Coats is pastor.
Zachary library teen group sets reunion
The Zachary Library Teen Council will hold a reunion celebrating its 15th year at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at the Zachary Branch Library. All previous members, along with family and friends, are invited to participate. Registration by calling (225) 658-1870 is requested.
The council was formed in 2003 and is thought to be one of the longest-running library councils in Louisiana. The group supports the library as it strives to make it a better place for teens. This includes facilitating quiz bowls, annual open mic nights, visiting assisted living and adopting a veteran. It is open to grades six and up.
Library repairs
The Jackson Branch of the Audubon Regional Library will be closed through the holidays for ceiling repairs. Audubon Director Michele Jones said they hope to be open by Jan. 5. In the meantime, patrons can return books in the return box in front of the library or renew books by calling (225) 683-8753. Also, library users can use their cards at Clinton or Greensburg.