The West Feliciana Saints went into Friday’s road playoff game as slight underdogs but came out as dominant winners.
The 20th-seed Saints defeated 13th-seed Jewel Sumner 38-0 to advance to the second round of the playoffs. A tough test awaits the Saints in the fourth-seeded Iowa High School, but if their first round performance is any indication of what is to come, then West Feliciana could be in for a very exciting 2021 playoff run.
The matchup between West Feliciana and Iowa will take place Friday at Iowa.
East Feliciana also won its first round playoff game Friday, advancing past the slightly higher seeded Pine High School 55-35.
It was a great win, but the Tigers now face the most substantial challenge of their entire season as they will take on the top seed in Class 2A, Many High School. The 2020 Class 2A State Champions are looking to go back-to-back, but hopefully the East Feliciana Tigers can play spoiler and keep their playoff run alive. That matchup will go down this Friday in Many.
Slaughter Charter received a bye in week one of the playoffs. The No. 5 seed Knights have a stout opponent ahead of them in the 12 seeded West St. John High School, but they have come this far and performed this well in 2021 for a reason.
Slaughter Charter officially kicks off its 2021 playoff campaign at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.