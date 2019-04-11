The third annual Baton Rouge Civil War Symposium met this weekend and ended with a Hallowed Ground Tour of Port Hudson.
The tour featured Confederate fortifications and earthworks that are on private land as well as the last house in what was the town of Port Hudson and the Gibbons House, which served as a Confederate hospital.
The Port Hudson State Historic Site's Facebook page said, "The group gathered at the Port Hudson State Historic Site Visitor Center and proceeded by car caravan to visit the earthworks near the Priest Cap/Jackson Road Sallyport, the CSA hospital site, two surviving historic structures that were part of the 1863 battlefield, viewed one of the original 2nd Vermont Sawyer cannons, and finished the tour at the area known as the Devil's Elbow owned by the Georgia Pacific Paper Company, where Port Hudson SHS park interpreter Marvin Steinback presented a 20-minute talk on the Devil's Elbow and Captain Richard M. Boone's Louisiana Battery."