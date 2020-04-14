The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is emphasizing that Tunica Hills Wildlife Management Area is closed to all users during weekends in April, except turkey hunter lottery participants, a news release said.
The closure is to protect the public during weekend turkey lottery hunts on the WMA and is part of the 2019-20 hunting season regulations. Turkey lottery hunts were held April 11-12 and planned for April 18-19, with open turkey hunting scheduled for April 25-26.
The WMA is open to the public weekdays in April.
Also, Clark’s Creek State Park in Mississippi, which offers nature hiking near the Tunica Hills area, is closed as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release said.
For information on Tunica Hills Wildlife Management Area, visit wlf.louisiana.gov/page/tunica-hills.