Brad Mazoch is one of 449 seniors to earn a degree from Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania, on May 16.
Mazoch, of Slaughter, earned a Bachelor of Science of Mechanical Engineering degree. Brad is a 2014 graduate of Silliman Institute and is the son of Brent and Lisa Mazoch, of Slaughter.
Mazoch also was named to the dean's list with high distinction for the Spring 2020 semester. Students eligible for the dean's list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean's list with distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean's List with high distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.