Author Christopher DiBenedetto stopped by the Audubon Regional Library Friday to read his book "Tanner the Turtle Learns to Swim."
He visited the Clinton and other library system branches sharing the story about Tanner and his krewe of swamp friends learning to swim. The book also includes lessons about four “water safety rules” from “Coach Ted the Turtle.”
In the book, Tanner goes from whining and crying because he is scared of the water to “splashing, blowing bubbles, and singing swimming songs” after he learns to swim safely. His friends in the swamp “where the land and water blend” who are also learning to swim are Fernando the frog, David the duck, Olivia the otter, Adelaide the alligator and Blevins the beaver.
The author, a native of Baton Rouge who lives in New Orleans, also played his guitar and sang to the children as part of his entertaining and educational program.
He said he grew up loving water, learned to swim at 2, teaches swimming and scuba diving, and is a saltwater fisherman. The paperback book was published in 2022 by Pelican Publishing of New Orleans.
The book is illustrated by Rebecca Triana, a graduate of Loyola University of New Orleans and a first-generation Cuban American.
