East Feliciana Public Schools welcomed back students for the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 8.
“Our teachers and staff have done an awesome job preparing for students to arrive,” said Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville. “It was a joy to see the smiling faces of our students on each of our campuses on Tuesday.”
This school year marks the third year of East Feliciana Public Schools’ five-year district-wide strategic plan. Priorities this year include weekly professional development for teachers, responding to the results of high-quality assessments, and further implementation of project-based learning classes.