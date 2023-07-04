He built bridges that connected the slums of Calcutta, the sacristy of the Vatican, sacred German architecture, and the broken bonds of human trafficking to Zachary and Clinton. Those ties forged over four decades will remain even as the Rev. Jeffery Bayhi retires after 44 years in the priesthood.
Bayhi, retiring pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, in Zachary, and its sister church Our Lady of Assumption, in Clinton, was honored during a June 25 retirement Mass attended by hundreds of parishioners and dignities, including Bishop Michael Duca and Gov. John Bel Edwards.
His résumé reads like that of a globe-trotter, but Bayhi's life story is rooted in the Baton Rouge area. He grew up in the Perkins Road area of Baton Rouge and was ordained close to home at St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
He served in the diocese and Baton Rouge and Belle Rose churches before becoming pastor of St. John the Baptist in Zachary and Our Lady of the Assumption in 2006.
His formal training started at St. Joseph Seminary, where he earned a degree in psychology. Later he received a Master of Divinity from Notre Dame in New Orleans and a doctorate in pastoral counseling from Graduate Theological Foundation in Donaldson, Indiana.
Bayhi taught on the college level and has been a retreat master and keynote speaker across the country and in Europe.
The bridges to the world are evident in the local parish churches. St. John the Baptist is a new church with an old soul. The church is filled with 150-year-old interiors from Holy Trinity Catholic Church, once in Syracuse, New York.
When Bayhi heard the church was shutting its doors, he led an effort to move much of the German-style cathedral to Zachary and have it installed in a new church building dedicated in 2017.
“We are very grateful to the Diocese of Syracuse for allowing us to purchase the beautiful patrimony of Holy Trinity Church,” Bayhi said. “We are proud to have repurposed the beautiful artifacts of this church, built by German immigrants and opened in 1891.”
Bayhi's travels and works across the world has built bridges to church history and doctrine. The Zachary church includes altars dedicated to Mother Teresa and Pope John Paul II. Both are prominent in recent Catholic Church history, and both have church-certified artifacts housed at St. John.
There are no visible signs giving evidence of the impact Bayhi’s ministry to prisoners or the victims of human trafficking. He circled wagons of government and the church to raise awareness of the global problem of human sex trafficking. In 1983, Bayhi established Metanoia Inc. to help adolescent victims.
The governor and the state’s first lady, Donna Edwards, were on hand for the retirement celebration. They were both involved the effort to end human trafficking and aid the young victims. Bayhi has often given credit to the “wonderful sisters” who he called his angels and the face of Christ in the community.
Bayhi plans to enjoy some travel and remain close to his parish community in retirement.