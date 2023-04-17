More bricks were added recognizing the service of U.S. veterans April 2 during a dedication ceremony at the Feliciana Veterans Memorial Park in Jackson.
The commemorative bricks were placed in memory of deceased veterans and in honor of living veterans. The engraved bricks at the site have the names of veterans from all over the United States, including those that have served in several wars and during peacetime.
The welcome at the dedication ceremony was by Smitty Schmidt, chair of the Jackson Tourism Enhancement Committee, which oversees the memorial park project, and was followed by the invocation by the Rev. Chris Curry. All present were led in the pledge by JTEC member Fields Day, followed by the national anthem by the Rev. Clark Fooshee.
The reading of the 35 names engraved on the new bricks was done by Bill Cox as members of Boy Scout Troop 51 put them in place. Approximately 350 bricks have now been installed, according to a spokesperson for the committee.
Businesses and individuals may purchase a brick with their names to show their respect and support for veterans.
State Rep. Roy Daryl Adams spoke briefly, with music by Tristan George. A poem was read by commission member Levain Woodridge and followed by the benediction from Fooshee.
The plans for the memorial park project began about 2012, according to a spokesperson. JTEC is a committee under the Jackson Historic District Commission. The park was officially dedicated Nov. 10, 2018, thanks to the efforts of retired Col. Jim Hendrickson and other volunteers.
To purchase a brick, contact JTEC members Beth Dawson at (225) 719-1743 or Al Saltus at (225) 933-4720.