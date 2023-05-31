Registered nurses Brittany Casey and Eric Rome recently received the Celebrate Nursing Award from the Baton Rouge District Nurses Association, according to a news release.
The award recognizes nurses for their dedication to the advancement of nursing practice and who excel in nursing, encourage professional development, and promote a positive image of nursing.
Casey is a registered nurse with more than 20 years of experience. She is a role model for nursing and improving patient processes and outcomes for care, according to the release. She is certified in critical care nursing and is an advanced cardiac life support instructor. During the COVID-19 pandemic, not only did she jump in to care for patients and support the nursing team, she played a vital role in a facility-wide response plan, including daily staff updates.
As the staff development coordinator, Casey works closely with staff nurses and student nurses, overseeing student nurse orientation, pairing with preceptors, and evaluating their clinical effectiveness, according to the release. She is a nurse recruiter, nurse tech program supervisor and AHEC program liaison.
Casey is a past Lane employee of the month, a multiple Nightingale award nominee, and Daisy award recipient.
Rome is the heart catheterization lab director, according to the release. With more than 19 years of nursing experience, he is certified as a registered cardiovascular invasive specialist and an ACLS instructor. He is proficient in all cath lab procedures as well as monitoring and interpreting data from diagnostic procedures.
To help staff build confidence in the care they provide, Rome uses case reviews for learning opportunities, according to the release. He helps his nurses and technicians to understand why they are performing diagnostic testing, what they are looking for based on a patient’s history and findings, and how the physician’s data is affecting the diagnosis.
Rome is a former Nightingale registered nurse of the year award winner, as well as a Lane employee of the month.