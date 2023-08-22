Layne Langley, area nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter, visited summer camps in East Feliciana and West Feliciana parishes to present hands-on nutrition programs for the campers.
Be Fit and Healthwise is an annual summer camp hosted by RKM Primary Care. It is for children ages 6-14 of East Feliciana Parish and the surrounding area. It has three main components: fitness and physical activity, nutrition, and behavioral health, which includes self-esteem, self-confidence, social skills and character building.
Each summer the staff of the West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreation hosts its Summer Camp, open to 6- to 11-year-olds for nine weeks in the summer. Youth from throughout the parish play sports and games, hear from guest speakers and participate in field trips.
Langley visited each camp four times this summer. On her visits to Be Fit Camp in Camp Avondale in Clinton, Langley delivered sessions to each of the four groups. When presenting at the West Feliciana Parks & Rec Camp, Langley met with one large group.
To kick off her nutrition programs, Langley taught the youth to Fight BAC(teria).
These lessons included proper hand washing and food safety. Food safety includes cleanliness and proper temperatures.
A black-light and "glitter bug potion" were used to show hand cleanliness. One camper would use the potion and then shake hands with others. Campers then used a blacklight to see the pretend germs glow on their hands. Campers then washed and checked again.
The campers prepared "astronaut pudding" by combining dry, instant pudding with milk in a zip-top bag.
For the second session, Langley introduced campers to the nutrition facts label, stressing portion sizes and other label information.
Langley’s third session was the Grains Food Group and the importance of whole grains and fiber. To demonstrate fiber and how fiber helps us, two teams of campers were asked to feed a plastic “intestine” tube.
The last session was Rethink Your Drink. She reminded campers to use the nutrition label to pick drinks.
The campers worked in groups to read labels and rank beverages from worst to best. To wrap up, campers each made a low-fat smoothie in a bag.
For information about the nutrition programs offered in East Feliciana Parish and West Feliciana Parish, contact Langley at (225) 683-3101 (East Feliciana), (225) 635-3614 (West Feliciana), or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu