The East Feliciana STEAM Academy hosted an inaugural White Coat Ceremony on May 16 in the school auditorium in Clinton.
At the ceremony, EF STEAM founding Principal Kimberly Glascock and founding STEM teacher Amin Washington presented the school’s founding students with white coats to recognize their growth as problem solvers and their achievements in the school's aquaponics lab.
East Feliciana Public Schools Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville also addressed the gathering, which included representatives from the Louisiana Department of Education, the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the Louisiana State University STEM Pathways program.
“Our students’ white coats are symbol of their shared experiences together,” said Glascock. “As the East Feliciana STEAM Academy continues to grow, its story will always begin with EF STEAM’s founding students. They have persevered through problems of practice, using their collective thinking and creativity to save the life of the fish, to make adaptations to the lab, and to lay a strong foundation for the future of the lab. These lab coats represent a call for our students to remember and our community to recognize their important role as our founding students.”