Child Advocacy Services recently celebrated Veronica London for her 20 years of service to children in East and West Feliciana parishes.
London began working for Child Advocacy Services as an advocate coordinator in 2002 when the agency first began in Jackson.
CAS services children and families in the community through two programs — the Children’s Advocacy Center and the Court Appointed Special Advocate Program.
The Children’s Advocacy Center provides a safe, child-friendly environment for children who may have experienced abuse or witnessed a crime. A multidisciplinary team of professionals work together to reduce trauma and ensure the safety of children and families throughout the investigative process, a news release said.
Court Appointed Special Advocates recruits, trains and supervises volunteers who serve as voices for abused and neglected children as they navigate through the court system. CASAs are community members appointed by a judge to advocate for children in need of care. CASAs work collaboratively with professionals in the child welfare system and report to the judge on the child’s behalf. A CASA stands beside the child with the primary goal of helping them reach a safe and permanent home, as quickly as possible, the release said.
London is a native of St. Francisville and graduated from West Feliciana High School. She has been a vital part of the growth of services CAS has offered the community and was promoted to Advocate Supervisor for CASA volunteers in 2013, the release said.
She said she loves the work she does and knows that she is making a difference in the lives of children.
“I enjoy going to work every day. There are times when I read about a child’s situation and shed a tear but knowing that I will be a part of that child finding a safe, permanent home makes it all worthwhile,” London said.
London’s work family at CAS has watched her grow in her role and has enjoyed watching her children grow up.
CASA Program Director Lakisha Penn said, “Veronica’s heart for children and her community is inspiring.”
Anyone interested in becoming a CASA and working with London, call (225) 635-3440 or email CASA Recruiter Stephanie Breeden at sbreeden@childadv.net