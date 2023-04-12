Clinton Elementary School students and teachers visiting the LSU Rural Life Museum include, from left, front, Collyn Williams; second row, teacher's aide Felecia Woods, Latika Robinson, Cayden Brown, Jazmyne Franklin, Lytreal Robinson, teacher Kyelunyne Wells; third row, Terrilyn Spears, Ty’shawn Lanns, Mi’kayla Myles, Gerald Tate, Haysen Touro, Collin Floyd; fourth row, Paris Self, Idarius Collins, Justin King, Braylon Galmon; and back row, Jon Tunia and Christian Mack.
Clinton Elementary School students Collyn Williams, Paris Self and A’landon Dunn learn about early 20th century life in Louisiana during a trip to the LSU Rural Life Museum.
Provided photo
Clinton Elementary School students and teachers visiting the LSU Rural Life Museum include, from left, front, Collyn Williams; second row, teacher's aide Felecia Woods, Latika Robinson, Cayden Brown, Jazmyne Franklin, Lytreal Robinson, teacher Kyelunyne Wells; third row, Terrilyn Spears, Ty’shawn Lanns, Mi’kayla Myles, Gerald Tate, Haysen Touro, Collin Floyd; fourth row, Paris Self, Idarius Collins, Justin King, Braylon Galmon; and back row, Jon Tunia and Christian Mack.
Clinton Elementary School students visited the LSU Rural Life Museum on March 8, where they learned about Louisiana and lower Mississippi heritage, culture, landscape, architecture, hardships, toils, vision, inspiration and determination.