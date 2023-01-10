East Feliciana Public Schools’ 2022-2023 Principal of the Year is an educator who has led his school to significant academic growth through a strong vision for excellence in teaching and learning, a news release said.
Laron McCurry, principal of Clinton Elementary School, has used East Feliciana Public Schools’ job-embedded professional development model to engage his staff and students in analyzing student data in order to improve student performance. He also has empowered his staff to host high-quality events that engage families and community members and expand opportunities and experiences for students.
“Mr. McCurry understands the role of the school as the hub of the community,” noted Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville. “Through his leadership, Clinton Elementary School fills this role in our community.”
Through this commitment to instructional excellence and culture of collaboration, Clinton Elementary School demonstrated outstanding growth in state assessments in 2022. The school’s performance score increased from 46.3 (F) to 57.7 (D), a growth among the top five percent of all public schools statewide, the release said. CES also earned a progress letter of A due to students demonstrating outstanding academic growth relative to their peers.
“Mr. McCurry is the model of a lead learner,” said Netterville. “His commitment to developing his own skills and expertise has led to a culture of growth and academic excellence at Clinton Elementary School. We are proud to recognize him as our East Feliciana Public Schools Principal of the Year."